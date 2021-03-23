Man Gets Massive Oral Roberts Tattoo On His Butt After Florida Loses To The Golden Eagles

One man had to get a gigantic Oral Roberts tattoo following the Golden Eagles punching a ticket to the Sweet 16.

Prior to the Gators and Golden Eagles playing in the Round of 32, Twitter user @kylekirms tweeted that there was “NO SHOT” that Oral Roberts would win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If they did, he promised to get an Oral Roberts tattoo.

No… Oral Roberts is not gonna beat Florida today. Thats a response to all the DMs I have asking. NO SHOT. If that happens mark my words I’ll get an Oral Roberts tattoo… trust me I am safe here. Zero chance. — Kyle Kirms (@kylekirms) March 21, 2021

Well, as we all know, Oral Roberts pulled off the monster upset over the Gators, punched a ticket to the Sweet 16 and Kirms followed through as a man of his word.

Take a look at the gigantic tattoo he got at the top of his butt below.

The Sauce is a man of his word. I give you…. at Oral Roberts Tattoo pic.twitter.com/pVpqeyRh64 — Kyle Kirms (@kylekirms) March 22, 2021

I guess I just have to give props to this guy for not backing down. I would have backed down so fast that your head would spin.

That tattoo is on him forever, and it’s all because he popped off on Twitter. I’m not saying not backing down was smart, but I at least respect it.

The most embarrassing part was the tattoo artist asking me where Oral Roberts University is located… and I had to tell her I didn’t know as she was tattooing it to my ass. It really put an exclamation point on the stupidity ???????? — Kyle Kirms (@kylekirms) March 22, 2021

Imagine getting into bed with a woman and having to explain why you have an Oral Roberts tattoo on your butt. The conversation that follows must be epic.

I’m trying to cap today’s games and get ready to shoot today’s episode but all I can think about is how I have to get a goddamn oral roberts tattoo — Kyle Kirms (@kylekirms) March 22, 2021

