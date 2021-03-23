Editorial

Man Gets Massive Oral Roberts Tattoo On His Butt After Florida Loses To The Golden Eagles

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 21: Sheldon Stevens #23 of the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles celebrates with teammates after defeating the Florida Gators in the second round game of the 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on March 21, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Oral Roberts defeated Florida 81-78. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

One man had to get a gigantic Oral Roberts tattoo following the Golden Eagles punching a ticket to the Sweet 16.

Prior to the Gators and Golden Eagles playing in the Round of 32, Twitter user @kylekirms tweeted that there was “NO SHOT” that Oral Roberts would win. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If they did, he promised to get an Oral Roberts tattoo.

Well, as we all know, Oral Roberts pulled off the monster upset over the Gators, punched a ticket to the Sweet 16 and Kirms followed through as a man of his word.

Take a look at the gigantic tattoo he got at the top of his butt below.

I guess I just have to give props to this guy for not backing down. I would have backed down so fast that your head would spin.

That tattoo is on him forever, and it’s all because he popped off on Twitter. I’m not saying not backing down was smart, but I at least respect it.

Imagine getting into bed with a woman and having to explain why you have an Oral Roberts tattoo on your butt. The conversation that follows must be epic.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Kirms’ decision.