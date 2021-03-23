Man Arrested For Allegedly Holding 11 National Guardsmen At Gunpoint

An Arizona man held members of the National Guard who were transporting coronavirus vaccines at gunpoint Monday, according to police.

Larry Lee Harris, 66, of Wilcox, Arizona, followed three vans carrying 11 National Guard soldiers who were bringing coronavirus vaccines to Matador, according to a statement from Idalou Police Chief Eric C. Williams obtained by the Daily Caller.

Harris followed the vans from Love’s Travel Station to Highway 62/82 & Country Road 3600, according to the statement.

Harris then tried to run the vans off the road “multiple times,” Idalou Police Chief Eric C. Williams said in the statement. (RELATED: 15-Year-Old Charged With Murder After Kidnapping Man At Gunpoint)

Eventually, Harris turned his vehicle into oncoming traffic and exited his vehicle, the report said. He then “pointed a gun at a National Guard Soldier, identified himself as a detective, and demanded to search the vehicles,” Williams said.

Willcox, Arizona’s Larry Lee Harris holds at gunpoint 11 National Guard soldiers transporting vaccines in Texas https://t.co/NZCthYUoLm — CONAN Daily (@conan_daily) March 22, 2021

Harris allegedly told police he stopped the vans believing they were carrying a kidnapped woman and child.

“Harris appeared to be mentally disturbed,” Williams said. “This was a very dangerous situation since the suspect was standing in the midst of the unarmed Guardsman with a loaded weapon.”.

“I am amazed that this did not turn into a very bad situation because he was standing in the midst of these guardsman, with a loaded handgun. Plenty of ammunition to cause a lot of havoc and for whatever reason, he put the gun in front of his pants when he saw officers arriving and officers were able to take him into custody without incident,” Williams said, according to KCBD.

Harris is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful restraint, unlawful carrying of a weapon, impersonating a public servant and interference with Texas military forces.

The Daily Caller has reached out to the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office but did not receive a response at the time of publication.