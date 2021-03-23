Marco Rubio Says The United States Can’t Identify UFOs Flying Over Military Bases

Senator Marco Rubio recently said the United States of America can’t identify UFOs flying over military bases.

UFOs are all the rage these days, and a report on the government’s knowledge of UFO’s is expected at some point in the summer. Rubio is concerned right now because we apparently lack the means to ID mysterious objects flying over our bases. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“There’s stuff flying over military installations no one knows what it is and it isn’t ours…If stuff is flying over the top of your most sensitive installations and its not ours and no one knows whose it is, you should find out what it is and tell us.,” Rubio told TMZ in a video released Tuesday.

You can watch his full comments below.

You’d have to be living under a rock to not have noticed all the UFO stuff in the news over the past few years.

It seems with every passing week, more and more people get interested. Now, it’s important to note that UFOs don’t equal aliens. It just means a flying object that can’t be identified. It doesn’t mean anything about little green men from distant planets.

Having said that, there has been some insane stuff over the years that truly is mind-boggling to explain. Whether it’s the infamous “tic tac” videos from navy pilots or cockpit audio about something resembling a cruise missile, there are a lot of questions that people want answers to.

Whatever the answers might be, it’s not a good thing if the United States military can’t identify objects flying over our bases given how advanced our technology is.

We have the best military tech on the planet. If we can’t ID what’s in the sky, then I find it hard to believe the Chinese or Russians can either.

It should be fascinating to see what we get whenever the report goes 100% public. It should be one hell of an interesting read.