Nick Saban Pours Praise On Mac Jones In The Most Nick Saban Way Possible

Alabama football coach Nick Saban only had positive things to say Tuesday about his former quarterback Mac Jones.

The Heisman finalist is expected to be a first round pick in the draft in April, and he could end up going in the top 15.

In classic Saban fashion, he showered the quarterback with praise during his pro day while sounding not excited at all.

“Really a hard worker, good leader, the guy is really committed to being the best player he can be,” Saban said in part while breaking it down while speaking with the tone of someone who just woke up.

What are NFL teams going to love about @MacJones_10? ????⁰@AlabamaFTBL’s Nick Saban has high praise for his QB’s next chapter… “The guy is very committed to being the best player he could be.” pic.twitter.com/BymbRB83qW — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 23, 2021

This video more or less sums up everything I love about Nick Saban. He never gets too high or too low. He just plays the middle.

He’s talking about his Heisman finalist former quarterback and the seven-time national champion is talking like he’s ordering lunch.

Saban couldn’t have sounded less interested if he tried.

You think going to the NFL as a first round pick impresses Nick Saban? Not all. He pumps out a ton of those every single year.

We’ll see where Jones lands at the end of April, but I’m glad to see Saban so excited for his former player! You love to see the passion!