The Last Time The Sweet 16 Didn’t Have Duke, Kentucky, Kansas Or North Carolina Was 1979

One tweet perfectly shines a light on the insanity of this year’s basketball season and the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

As we all know, March Madness has been full of upsets, and Duke and Kentucky didn’t even manage to punch tickets to the tournament this season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Just how rare of a situation is college basketball in? According to a tweet from SportsCenter, the last time the Sweet 16 didn’t feature the Blue Devils, North Carolina, Kansas or Kentucky was in 1979.

Jimmy Carter was the President of the United States the last time it happened! I was more than a decade away from being born.

The last men’s NCAA tournament that didn’t feature Kentucky, UNC, Duke or Kansas in the Sweet 16 was 1979. pic.twitter.com/S5cYMGOSsC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 23, 2021

I told everyone that the tournament was going to be utter chaos. I hope you all listened. Even after Kentucky and Duke didn’t make it, I told everyone upsets would be plentiful.

With all the chaos surrounding coronavirus and a lack of fans in the stands, it seemed obvious to me that many traditional powers would be in trouble.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carolina Basketball (@unc_basketball)

Now, for the first time in more than 40 years, Duke, UNC, Kansas and Kentucky are all watching the Sweet 16 from home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kansas Basketball (@kuhoops)

Now, we have two more weekends of action left, and I can’t wait to see what we get. Bring it on!