REPORT: Gunmen Hold Up The Belize National Soccer Team In Terrifying Video

Gunmen in Haiti reportedly held up the Belize national soccer team, and the video is terrifying.

According to TMZ, the soccer squad arrived in Haiti for a World Cup qualifier, and their bus was quickly met on the road by armed men. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

TMZ reported that the team announced Monday they were heading from the airport to hotel when armed men on motorcycles stopped them. Eventually, the team was allowed to proceed forward unharmed.

You can watch the terrifying video below.

I’m not sure I’ve ever seen anything like this before in my life. Remember when Ryan Lochte was held at gunpoint in Brazil during the 2016 Olympics?

This situation looks substantial worse. This wasn’t a couple dudes with handguns. There are multiple armed men with rifles. They weren’t playing games at all.

While the Jaguars left their safe bubble enthusiastic and excited, eager to representing Belize in the first of their… Posted by Football Federation of Belize – FFB on Monday, March 22, 2021

Luckily, everyone got away unharmed. Given how much firepower appeared to be gathered in the street by their bus, that’s nothing short of a miracle.

How is something like this even possible? Imagine if the USA’s men’s basketball was held up while playing a foreign game. Delta Force would be airborne within the hour.

Meanwhile, Belize just got back to work!

What an absolutely insane situation in Haiti!