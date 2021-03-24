St. Louis Blues’ Legend Bobby Plager Dead At 78 Following Car Crash

St. Louis Blues’ legend Bobby Plager has died following a two-car crash on Interstate 64 in Missouri, according to media reports. He was 78.

“Our hearts are broken after learning of the passing of Bobby Plager,” a Wednesday statement from the team shared on Twitter read, along with a picture of the National Hockey League star. The comments and reports were noted by TMZ. (RELATED: ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dead At 36. Here’s What We Know)

“It is unimaginable to imagine the St. Louis Blues without Bobby,” the statement added.

Our hearts are broken after learning of the passing of Bobby Plager. It is unimaginable to imagine the St. Louis Blues without Bobby. https://t.co/eFVcQygsQS #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Bioof2l31m — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 24, 2021

“Bobby liked to say he was No. 5 in our program, but No. 1 in our hearts,” a statement shared by the team continued. “Today, our hearts are broken, but one day they will be warmed again by memories of his character, humor and strong love for his family, our community, the St. Louis Blues and generations of fans who will miss him dearly.”

Plager’s career with the Blues started in 1967 after he left the New York Rangers. During the next 11 years, he would help build the St. Louis who made multiple Stanley Cup Final appearances.

His final season with team was 1977-1978. In 2017, the Blues retired his #5, becoming only the 7th player in the team’s history to have such an honor.