New York Knicks Fan Removed From A Game For Wearing A ‘Ban Dolan’ Shirt

New York Knicks Press Conference

James Dolan is doing his best to prove he’s the worst owner in all of pro sports.

According to the New York Post, a Knicks fan was removed from a Tuesday game for wearing a shirt criticizing the team’s owner that simply said “Ban Dolan.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a Twitter video posted by @djnessnyc, security told him that the organization found the shirt offensive and he had to cover it up. When he didn’t, it was time to go!

This also isn’t the first time fans at Knicks games have been ejected for doing anything that’s seen as criticism of James Dolan.

This is a pattern for the owner of the franchise.

James Dolan is honestly the worst. If your skin is so thin that you can’t be criticized as a sports team owner without tossing people, then you’re in the wrong business.

Criticizing coaches, management and ownership is the nature of the beast when we’re talking about sports. It’s why sports are so much fun.

Everyone gets fired up and is passionate. Either embrace it or get the hell out. All you do by tossing people is make everyone else more entrenched in their position.

If Dolan showed some self-awareness and took a funny photo with someone wearing a short about banning him, he’d more or less take all their power away.

Once you make a joke of the situation, nobody will take it seriously anymore. This is what they teach teenagers in high school.

Instead, Dolan seems intent on making an enemy out of everyone. It makes no sense.