New York Knicks Fan Removed From A Game For Wearing A ‘Ban Dolan’ Shirt

James Dolan is doing his best to prove he’s the worst owner in all of pro sports.

According to the New York Post, a Knicks fan was removed from a Tuesday game for wearing a shirt criticizing the team’s owner that simply said “Ban Dolan.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In a Twitter video posted by @djnessnyc, security told him that the organization found the shirt offensive and he had to cover it up. When he didn’t, it was time to go!

Just got kicked & escorted out of the Knicks game @TheGarden for wearing a t-shirt by the homie @fwmj ???? that apparently James Dolan didn’t like?! These tickets were too expensive fam to just get bounced 5 mins into the game with no refund?! How does this work @NBA ?! pic.twitter.com/RiSE3tjIHy — ロドニー (@djnessnyc) March 24, 2021

Staff & I were cordial to 1 another the entire time. Bar staff was dope too. No one ever got belligerent with anyone. What for?! But to not get a warning that politely refusing to put on a random shirt would result in ejection is wild OD. Let me at least wear my coat fam ???? — ロドニー (@djnessnyc) March 24, 2021

This also isn’t the first time fans at Knicks games have been ejected for doing anything that’s seen as criticism of James Dolan.

This is a pattern for the owner of the franchise.

More “sell the team” chants led to fans being escorted out of MSG ???? (via IG/tom_rochh) pic.twitter.com/QuvzZ2XGpn — Knicks Videos (@sny_knicks) March 5, 2020

The Knicks can technically kick out anyone. A list that now includes: A fan telling Dolan to sell the team, a fan telling Carmelo he stunk (later lost his job because of ejection), a man with a prosthetic leg cheering for the Nets & Charles Oakley pic.twitter.com/13rUgX4SHZ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 10, 2019

James Dolan is honestly the worst. If your skin is so thin that you can’t be criticized as a sports team owner without tossing people, then you’re in the wrong business.

Criticizing coaches, management and ownership is the nature of the beast when we’re talking about sports. It’s why sports are so much fun.

Everyone gets fired up and is passionate. Either embrace it or get the hell out. All you do by tossing people is make everyone else more entrenched in their position.

Apologies for the delayed reply, was on the train ???? this is the shirt in question ???? pic.twitter.com/ubwVzzkvdI — ロドニー (@djnessnyc) March 24, 2021

If Dolan showed some self-awareness and took a funny photo with someone wearing a short about banning him, he’d more or less take all their power away.

Once you make a joke of the situation, nobody will take it seriously anymore. This is what they teach teenagers in high school.

As an OG Knicks fan, it’s difficult not to critique ownership that doesn’t even respect our living legends. We are fortunate to live where free speech is championed & protected. Rooting for a team & hating ownership are not mutually exclusive. Particularly when done politely — ロドニー (@djnessnyc) March 24, 2021

Instead, Dolan seems intent on making an enemy out of everyone. It makes no sense.