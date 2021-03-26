Editorial

Grand Canyon Basketball Player Oscar Frayer Dies A Few Days After Playing In The NCAA Tournament

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 15: Oscar Frayer #4 of the Grand Canyon Lopes is cheered on by fans against the Utah Valley Wolverines during a semifinal game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 15, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Grand Canyon won 78-74. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)

Grand Canyon basketball player Oscar Frayer has died.

The Lopes announced late Thursday night that the basketball star, his sister and a friend were killed Tuesday in a car accident in California. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No other details about the situation were provided by the program.

Frayer had just played in the NCAA Tournament this past Saturday in the opening round against Iowa. The Lopes lost to the Hawkeyes 86-74.

This is absolutely tragic. Less than a week ago, Frayer played in the biggest basketball game of his career.

Now at the age of 23, he’s passed on to the other side. Death is always sad, but it’s substantially sadder when we lose a young person with the world at their fingertips.

He should have been preparing for many more years of great basketball and a life full of happiness. Instead, he’s died before even reaching his prime.

To call it tragic is an incredible understatement.

Our thoughts and prayers are with all his family and friends during this horrific time.