Grand Canyon Basketball Player Oscar Frayer Dies A Few Days After Playing In The NCAA Tournament

Grand Canyon basketball player Oscar Frayer has died.

The Lopes announced late Thursday night that the basketball star, his sister and a friend were killed Tuesday in a car accident in California. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

No other details about the situation were provided by the program.

Our Lopes family is devastated and heartbroken by the passing of @GCU_MBB student-athlete Oscar Frayer. pic.twitter.com/FEJtNdYrt1 — GCU Lopes (@GCU_Lopes) March 26, 2021

Frayer had just played in the NCAA Tournament this past Saturday in the opening round against Iowa. The Lopes lost to the Hawkeyes 86-74.

This is absolutely tragic. Less than a week ago, Frayer played in the biggest basketball game of his career.

Now at the age of 23, he’s passed on to the other side. Death is always sad, but it’s substantially sadder when we lose a young person with the world at their fingertips.

This is heartbreaking news. Oscar Frayer just played last weekend in the NCAA Tournament against Iowa. Prayers to his family. Every day is indeed a gift. https://t.co/AdwESUXOOj — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 26, 2021

He should have been preparing for many more years of great basketball and a life full of happiness. Instead, he’s died before even reaching his prime.

To call it tragic is an incredible understatement.

Grand Canyon University forward Oscar Frayer died in a car crash Tuesday at age 23. It was three days after he played in the NCAA tournament pic.twitter.com/nyXkSe5rWj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 26, 2021

Our thoughts and prayers are with all his family and friends during this horrific time.