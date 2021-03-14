2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket Released

The 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket has been released.

The Selection Sunday show kicked off on CBS at 6:00 p.m. EST, and the 68 team field is officially out for millions of college basketball fans around the country.

In the west region, Gonzaga has taken the top seed for the tournament after going 26-0. Iowa, Virginia and Kansas are also all in the west region.

A rematch between Gonzaga and Iowa would set the college basketball world on fire with how well Luka Garza has been playing.

In the south region, Baylor took the top seed and will play the winner of Wisconsin/North Carolina. For a one seed, that’s not a matchup anyone wants if the Golden Bears pull the Badgers.

The South Region, Part 1: pic.twitter.com/CdX8jmW5bl — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) March 14, 2021

In the midwest region, the Illinois Fighting Illini have taken the top spot and are joined by Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Houston.

In the east region, Michigan is the one seed. Florida State, Texas and Alabama are also all in the east. Alabama is a hell of a threat to Michigan, and the region overall is very solid.

Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Ole Miss are the first four teams out of the field, and they’ll replace any at-large bid that pulls out by the Tuesday deadline because of coronavirus.

THIS POST WILL BE UPDATED AS EACH REGION IS ANNOUNCED.