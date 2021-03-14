2021 NCAA Tournament Bracket Released

The 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket has been released.
The Selection Sunday show kicked off on CBS at 6:00 p.m. EST, and the 68 team field is officially out for millions of college basketball fans around the country. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
The 2021 NCAA March Madness bracket! ????
???? https://t.co/nAP17gxdzh#MarchMadness #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/dVLtDl5SgB
In the west region, Gonzaga has taken the top seed for the tournament after going 26-0. Iowa, Virginia and Kansas are also all in the west region.
Here’s the full West Region.#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/TwuMjwHLzg
A rematch between Gonzaga and Iowa would set the college basketball world on fire with how well Luka Garza has been playing.
The No. 1 overall seed… GONZAGA!#SelectionSunday | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/5pfZ2zZGaP
In the south region, Baylor took the top seed and will play the winner of Wisconsin/North Carolina. For a one seed, that’s not a matchup anyone wants if the Golden Bears pull the Badgers.
The South Region, Part 1: pic.twitter.com/CdX8jmW5bl
South Region, Part 2: pic.twitter.com/mLF0fDX5nm
In the midwest region, the Illinois Fighting Illini have taken the top spot and are joined by Oklahoma State, West Virginia and Houston.
Midwest Region, Part 1: pic.twitter.com/g5nUrAdlio
Midwest Region, Part 2: pic.twitter.com/CncfDsdDEn
In the east region, Michigan is the one seed. Florida State, Texas and Alabama are also all in the east. Alabama is a hell of a threat to Michigan, and the region overall is very solid.
Florida State is IN! ????
Welcome to Indy, @FSUHoops! #SelectionSunday pic.twitter.com/WfSeKX3Okv
Louisville, Colorado State, Saint Louis and Ole Miss are the first four teams out of the field, and they’ll replace any at-large bid that pulls out by the Tuesday deadline because of coronavirus.
