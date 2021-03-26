Olympic Gold Medalist Put Into Medically-Induced Coma After Terrifying Fall During Ski Jump

Doctors put Olympic gold medalist Daniel Andre Tande into a medically-induced coma Thursday after a terrifying fall during a ski jump in Slovenia.

Tande fell during a ski jump event and landed hard on the snow before falling down the slope, Fox News reported.

Tande previously won gold at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics with the men’s large hill team and brought home gold during the 2016, 2018 and 2020 World Championships.

WATCH:

I’m so worried about Daniel Andre Tande. I hope he’ll get better soon and come out alive. When I saw it, shivers ran through me #skijumpingfamily pic.twitter.com/lh4zg7xKlp — Evelyn (@EwciaFr) March 25, 2021

It seems that his injuries were not life-threatening. (RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Shares Photos Of Bruised Face Following Skiing Crash)

“We are extremely grateful for the high professional first aid and medical care after the fall,” Clas Brede Brathen, the team leader of the Norwegian ski jumping team, said in a statement, according to the outlet.

“The fall looked dramatic for us and we are now relieved after the first diagnosis of Daniel’s injuries are not life-threatening, we have full confidence in the University Clinical Centre in Ljubljana.”

That fall did not look good. I have no idea how Tande lost control of himself while flying through the air like that, but it will be something I have nightmares about for the next couple of years.

I hope he makes a full recovery and is back on the slopes winning gold medals.