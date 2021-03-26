Editorial

REPORT: 49ers Player Kevin Givens Charged With Assault After Allegedly Attacking A Man

San Francisco 49ers player Kevin Givens has reportedly been charged with assault.

According to TMZ, the defensive lineman has been charged with misdemeanor second-degree assault after allegedly attacking a man named Hayden Bosley. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Bosley’s version of events is that Givens attacked him in a hotel lobby in Baltimore after a dustup started over an Uber/Lyft ride.

Givens allegedly dislocated Bosley’s shoulder when he tackled him to the ground. Bosley also told police he suffered a black eye, bruises, cuts and scrapes during the alleged attack, according to the same TMZ report.

TMZ reported that the maximum sentence is 10 years.

Obviously, Givens has every right in the world to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system and we should all be incredibly thankful for it.

Having said that, this isn’t a minor situation. As TMZ reported, Givens is facing a decade behind bars if convicted.

That’s a whole lot of time to sit and think about what you’ve allegedly done.

Here’s some free advice for everyone reading this. If you ever find yourself in a potentially violent situation, find a way to leave it, especially if you have a lot of money on the line as a pro athlete.

It’s just not worth potentially ruining your life over. Now, we’ll have to wait and see if Givens can successfully beat the case.