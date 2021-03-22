REPORT: Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Alex McGough Accused Of Punching A Man At A Bar

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Alex McGough has reportedly been accused of attacking a man at a bar.

According to TMZ, the NFL backup quarterback was accused of punching a man on Saint Patrick's Day at Green Parrot Pub in Tampa, FL.

According to alleged victim Anthony Albino, McGough thought he had hit on his girlfriend and that’s when things went off of the rails and things turned violent.

In a video shared by TMZ, Albino looks bloody and clearly hurt. TMZ reported that the police are currently investigating the situation.

As I always say, McGough has every right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in court. That’s the system we have here in America, and we should all be grateful for it.

At the same time, if he’s found guilty of punching a man at a bar, then he’s an idiot beyond words. As a wise man once told me, before you jump of a ledge to do something stupid, think about what you have to lose.

McGough is an NFL quarterback. He might not be a guy who sees the field, but he’s still cashing NFL paychecks.

You know what you do when you have NFL money on the line and things start going sideways? You leave.

We’ll see what the police determine, but this situation looks like McGough might have some questions to answer.