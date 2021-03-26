PREVIEW: The Sweet 16 Starts Saturday

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s time to gear up for the Sweet 16 and Elite 8.

Starting Saturday at 2:40 EST on CBS when Loyola plays Oregon State, we'll get several more games and the Sweet 16 will be underway.

This is why we play the game. This is what it’s all about. After an awesome season of college basketball, only 16 teams remain.

By the end of Sunday night, we’ll only have eight. By the end of Tuesday, we’ll have just four.

If the idea of whittling the field down to four teams doesn’t get your blood pumping, then I don’t know what to tell you.

I’m also about to pull off an incredible accomplishment this weekend. I’m not just soaking up as much Sweet 16 action as possible, but I’m doing it while moving.

That’s right, folks! I’m going to somehow manage to find a way to not miss a second and successfully move at the same time.

Nobody asks to be a hero. It sometimes just works out that way.

So, if I can soak up every moment of Sweet 16 action while moving, there’s no excuse for you guys to not have a hell of a weekend.

Get that beer on ice and let’s roll. The Sweet 16 is almost here!