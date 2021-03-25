Loyola Has The 6th Best Odds To Win The NCAA Tournament

Loyola has solid odds to win the NCAA Tournament.

The Ramblers shocked America in the Round of 32 with an upset win over one seed Illinois, and they’ll now play Oregon State in the Sweet 16. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

What are their chances of cutting down the nets when it’s all said and done? In the latest odds, the Ramblers are slotted with the sixth best odds at +1400.

Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Houston and Alabama are the only teams ahead of them.

If your team is already out, then you have to be cheering for Sister Jean and Loyola. You just have to do it.

They’re the lovable underdogs. They’re what we love about March Madness. They’re not the most talented team, not the sexiest team when it comes to playing, the Ramblers don’t have a ton of star firepower, they’re often overlooked and they still win.

They’re literally the storyline we all hope and crave for in March. If you’re not supporting them with your team sitting at home, why not?

I’m all in on Sister Jean and the Ramblers. With the sixth best odds in the tournament, it’s clear that nobody is treating them as a joke. They’re the real deal, and I’d strongly guess they’ll be playing in the Elite 8.