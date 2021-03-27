Americans Are Becoming More Comfortable In Public Spaces, Traveling, Poll Finds

As COVID-19 cases begin to decrease, more Americans are becoming more comfortable with being in public spaces and dining out, shopping, and traveling, according to a recent poll.

The recent poll by Civic Science shows that 35% of adult Americans are “not at all concerned” with being in public spaces, while 43% are still “somewhat concerned,” and 22% are still “very concerned.”

Additionally, when surveyed on how long they think they will still be following COVID-19 related guidelines and restrictions, 23% of adult Americans expect that they will still be following the guidelines six or more months down the road, while 20% felt like they’d be following the guidelines for an additional four to six months, and 35% expect to still be following the guidelines for four months or less.

When polled on how comfortable they felt going out shopping, 63% of Americans responded that they felt they are comfortable shopping in stores now. (RELATED: Poll: 11% Of Americans Satisfied With Direction Of The Country)

When surveyed on the comfortability of going out to eat at a restaurant, 55% of Americans said that they felt comfortable going out to eat now, with 21% answering that they’d be comfortable doing so in six or more months, and 24% said they’d feel comfortable dining out in six months or less.

On the subject of how comfortable they felt going on a vacation, 39% of Americans said that they felt comfortable enough to go on a vacation, while 23% said that they’d feel comfortable traveling six or more months down the road. 14% said they’d feel ready in four to six months, and 24% said they’d feel ready in four months or less.

According to a recent poll released on Mar. 8 by Monmouth University, 40% of Americans expect to be back to normal by the end of the year, while 27% feel that it’ll be longer than that, and 9% believing that we will never return to normal.

The data from these polls come as more Americans have started to receive vaccinations, and President Joe Biden has previously said that he intends for vaccinations to be available for all adults by the end of May.