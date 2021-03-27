Oregon State Makes The Elite 8 As A 12 Seed

Oregon State has made the Elite 8.

The Beavers, who are a 12 seed in the tournament, upset Loyola in front of American Saturday afternoon, and Oregon State has now found themselves dancing right into the Elite 8. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon State Hoops (@beavermbb)

This is what we love about March. This is why we play the games. This is why fans get excited. Oregon State shouldn’t even be in the tournament.

They had to win the PAC-12 tournament to punch a ticket. Now, they’re one of the final eight teams remaining in America.

This is the kind of stuff movies are made about. Their tournament run is unreal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon State Hoops (@beavermbb)

I told everyone they had to cheer for Loyola if their team was out of the tournament. Now, we have to pull for Oregon State.

If your team isn’t playing, then you have to go with the best storyline and the best underdog. Outside of Oral Roberts, who hasn’t punched a ticket yet to the Elite 8, the Beavers are the best option on the table.

BEAVS ARE GOING TO THE ELITE EIGHT No. 12 Oregon State takes down No. 8 Loyola, 65-58 Thompson: 21 PTS | 4 REB | 4 AST pic.twitter.com/b47MUbxKt6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 27, 2021

Let’s see just how high this Oregon State plane can fly!