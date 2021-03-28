Francis Ngannou Knocks Out Stipe Miocic In Incredible Fashion

Francis Ngannou is the heavyweight champion after obliterating Stipe Miocic late Saturday night.

During the UFC 260 fight, Ngannou absolutely jacked up Miocic and it was lights out for the most-hyped fight of the night.

Watch the epic final moments below.

It really doesn’t get much better than that. Ngannou didn’t just beat Miocic to become the new heavyweight title.

He lit him up in spectacular fashion. Miocic had no idea at all what had hit him.

There are few things in life that get the blood pumping like a great MMA knockout, and that’s exactly what Ngannou provided millions of fans Saturday night.

Props to Ngannou for getting the job done and earning the belt. There’s no doubt he’s a star and he’s here to stay. What an absolute beast!