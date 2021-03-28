Minnesota Duluth Upsets North Dakota In The Longest Hockey Game In NCAA Tournament History

Minnesota Duluth pulled off a shocking upset Saturday night over North Dakota, and it was the longest hockey game in the history of the NCAA Tournament.

Just how long did the game last? Well, it went into five overtimes before UMD put away the Fighting Hawks. The game started at 7:32 p.m. EST and didn’t end until 1:42 a.m. EST, according to BroBible. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The game lasted six hours and 10 minutes, and it’s officially the longest hockey game in the history of the tournament.

Start time: 7:32pm ET

End time: 1:42am ET Minnesota Duluth upsets No. 1 North Dakota in the FIFTH OVERTIME! ????????pic.twitter.com/AoMF5haPQv — BroBible (@BroBible) March 28, 2021

Even if you’re not a huge college hockey fan, I’m not sure how a game going into five overtimes doesn’t captivate you.

This is the kind of game people will talk about for years to come. This is the kind of game where you start drinking beers at seven, have a nice buzz by 10 assuming the game will be over soon and then end up in the bag by nearly two in the morning.

It’s the stuff legends are made out of.

MOVIN ON BABY!! @UMDMensHockey tops North Dakota, 3-2, in five overtimes. Mylymok nets the game-winner. Bulldogs are Frozen Four bound.#BulldogCountry pic.twitter.com/TOGx54f7pm — UMD Athletics (@UMDBulldogs) March 28, 2021

The wildest thing is that Duluth actually had a lead late in the game and the Fighting Hawks came roaring back in the final minutes.

Again, you couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if you tried.

North Dakota nets a pair in just under a minute to send the game to OT!

pic.twitter.com/j3vIf1i6EJ — Bet The Pucks (@betthepucks) March 28, 2021

Welcome to college hockey, friends! It’s an awesome sport.