REPORT: University Of Illinois Will Add A College Hockey Team

The University of Illinois will reportedly be adding a college hockey team.

According to John Buccigross, the Fighting Illini will announce plans for a division one hockey team in the coming days.

It’ll be the 61st D1 college hockey team in America.

Sources tell me the University of Illinois is very close, perhaps in the next few days, to finally announce their plans to birth a Division 1 @collegehockey program. It would be the 61st D1 #cawlidgehawkey program. pic.twitter.com/SBd1jdn6dQ — Bucci Mane (@Buccigross) February 27, 2020

I hope Illinois does get a college hockey team, and that’s good news to fans of the sport everywhere.

College hockey might be the most underrated sport in America. It kind of flies under the radar because of college basketball and football, but it’s a hell of a good time.

I used to go to Wisconsin hockey games all the time in college. I absolutely loved them. Fans of college hockey are rowdy as all hell.

They love their beer, and they love causing chaos.

Illinois adding a college hockey team is also great for the Big 10. We need as many hockey teams as we can get, and we should be pushing for all the schools to have one.

We already have a bunch of traditional powers in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Michigan. Now, it’s time to expand the conference’s power.

Hopefully, more and more schools follow Illinois when it comes to adding hockey programs.