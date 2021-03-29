‘Break The Resistance Down’: Former DOJ Official Supports Vaccine Passports Banning People From ‘Things Their Peers Can Do’

Harry Litman, a former Department of Justice official, tweeted his support Monday for vaccine passports, saying the move would “break the resistance down.”

Litman, a former deputy assistant attorney general, said, “vaccine passports are a good thing.” “It will single out the still large contingent of people who refuse vaccines, who will be foreclosed from doing a lot of things their peers can do. That should help break the resistance down,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Biden administration is currently considering the adoption of a universal vaccine passport. The administration is consulting with several private sector entities looking to create digital documentation of proof of vaccination, according to a report from The Washington Post. (RELATED: REPORT: Biden Admin Working With Private Sector To Develop Universal Vaccine Passport)

Several allies of the United States, such as Canada, Israel and the United Kingdom already launched similar efforts. New York is expected to launch an “Excelsior Pass App” on Friday, which would allow people to pull up a digital QR code on their phone to prove they have been vaccinated or have tested negative for the COVID-19 virus, according to USA Today.

The app will be used in the coming weeks for entertainment events and other large-scale gatherings, the outlet reported.