Johnny Manziel Says His Punishment After Being Arrested Helped Him Win The Heisman

Getting arrested in college was a great thing for Johnny Manziel’s career.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner revealed on his “BALL DON’T LIE” podcast that his 2012 arrest for disorderly conduct and having a fake I.D. ultimately helped him win college football’s highest honor. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Why? Well, his punishment was running sprints during training camp, and the conditioning helped get him in shape for one of the most epic seasons in college football history.

To put it bluntly, without the punishment, he might never have taken home the Heisman. You can listen to him break it down below.

This is what it means to always find the positive! Sure, he might have gotten in a little trouble prior to winning the starting job and ended up in cuffs.

Kevin Sumlin’s answer? Let’s run some sprints. All things considered, it might have been the smartest move of Sumlin’s career.

The nonstop running Manziel had to do helped him become one of the most elusive players in college football history.

It’s always important to find the silver lining in bad situations in life. Of course, Manziel had no idea he’d win the Heisman at the time, but it all still worked out in the end.

Also, I really enjoyed the first episode of his podcast. I thought it was outstanding. Hopefully, the quality level remains high going forward.