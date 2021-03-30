Trump Takes ’45 Office’ Website Public, Opens Up To Press And Correspondence

Former President Donald Trump launched a website Monday to allow his supporters and the press to contact him without social media.

The website, 45Office.com, will serve as the former president’s main source of communication, representatives told Fox News on Tuesday, stating that visitors can send emails, request greetings, or schedule an appearance from the former president or former First Lady Melania Trump.

“[The] President and Mrs. Trump are continually strengthened by the enduring spirit of the American people, and they look forward to staying in touch.” Trump’s representatives told Fox News.

Trump announces his and Melania’s official website is up: https://t.co/760WlWlhV4 pic.twitter.com/VhxRssMH3C — Kristina Wong ???????? (@kristina_wong) March 29, 2021

The launch of the former president’s website comes amid advisor Jason Miller’s announcement that Trump would return to social media “on his own platform” within the coming months.

Members of the press can also submit inquiries through the website, but the site warned that, due to the high number of inquiries the former President and First Lady will receive, they would not provide status updates.

The site’s about page includes a lengthy post about the former president’s accomplishment’s while in office, adding that he knows “America’s best days are yet to come.”(RELATED: ‘Do You Miss Me Yet?’: Trump Gets Political During Wedding Speech At Mar-A-Lago)

“Through this office, President Trump will remain a tireless champion for the hardworking men and women of our great country – and for their right to live in safety, dignity, prosperity, and peace,” the website’s home page says.

Trump criticized Doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx on Monday after they made negative comments about the former president’s handling of the pandemic during interviews for a documentary.

“Based on their interviews, I felt it was time to speak up about Dr. Fauci and Dr. Birx, two self-promoters trying to reinvent history to cover for their bad instincts and faulty recommendations, which I fortunately almost always overturned,” he said.