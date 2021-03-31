Graham Mertz Drops Great Hype Photo With Spring Practice Underway

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz is ready to start cooking.

The young passer posted an Instagram photo of himself during spring practice with the caption, “We’re back. Time to craft.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

I can’t tell you all how pumped I am to see what Mertz does in spring camp, throughout the summer and in fall camp ahead of the 2021 season.

It’s not an exaggeration at all to say that our season rides on his shoulders. When he was cooking last season, the Badgers looked unreal.

When the offense fell apart, it was a very different story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

Granted, a lot of it was out of his control. It’s not Mertz’s fault that our offense was ravaged by injuries and COVID-19.

There’s only so much one man can do, and he struggled at times down the stretch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5)

However, it’s a new season, he will take the first team reps the entire time leading up to week one and we look ready to roll.

I love his attitude and there’s no doubt I’m confident. Let’s get after it!