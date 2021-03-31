Michael Strahan No Longer Has A Gap Between His Teeth

Michael Strahan is looking a shade different these days.

The former NFL superstar and current TV personality posted a Twitter video Tuesday afternoon revealing that the iconic gap between his teeth is gone. He captioned the video, “I did it. #GoodbyeGap.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch the video below.

Why did Strahan do this? The gap in his teeth wasn’t a bad thing at all. In fact, I’d argue it was one of the best things about him.

Strahan was literally recognized all over the world because of the gap in his front teeth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan)

Now, the famous gap is gone and his teeth look completely normal. They have no character anymore! They have no story!

It makes no sense for him to do this!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by michaelstrahan (@michaelstrahan)

I guess if Strahan is happy, then good for him. If getting rid of the gap between his teeth puts a literal smile on his face, then more power to him. It just doesn’t make sense to me.

Let us know in the comments what you think of Strahan’s decision!