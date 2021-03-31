REPORT: Gonzaga Is ‘Moving Towards’ Being The Biggest Favorite In Final Four History

Gonzaga is reportedly on their way to being the biggest favorite in NCAA tournament history.

At the moment, the spread is at -14 in favor of the Bulldogs, but Bet Stats reported that the line is "moving towards" being pushed up to -14.5.

That would make it the largest spread for a Final Four game in the history of the event.

Gonzaga opened at (-14) and is moving towards (-14.5), which would be the largest spread in Final Four history. — Bets Stats (@betsstats) March 31, 2021

Go ahead pin this on the locker room board for UCLA. I don’t think the Bruins will win, but a double digit spread in the Final Four is outrageous.

Gonzaga might be undefeated and arguably the best team in America, but UCLA has proven they’re not a joke.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gonzaga Men’s Basketball (@zagmbb)

They’ve beaten Michigan and Alabama on their way to the Final Four. Clearly the young men playing for Mick Cronin know what they’re doing.

Yet, the oddsmakers don’t think they have a shot at all! The spread predicts a blowout happening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UCLA Men’s Basketball (@uclambb)

You can catch Gonzaga vs. UCLA at 8:34 EST Saturday night on CBS. It’s going to be a very fun one!