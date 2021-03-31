Tight End Kyle Pitts Runs A 4.44 40 At His Pro Day

Former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts ran an insane 40 during his pro day Wednesday.
According to Field Yates, Pitts ran a blazing fast 4.44 40 during the scouting event. That time will make him one of the fastest players in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
Florida TE Kyle Pitts just posted an unofficial 4.44 40 at nearly 6-6 and 245 pounds.
Built in a lab.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 31, 2021
Add in the fact he’s 6’6″ and weighs around 245 pounds and you’re going to have a very tough time defending him one-on-one.
Kyle Pitts’ 40-yard dash clocked in at 4.44u.
That speed at 6’6″ and 246 lbs though ???? @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/qjysreMifF
— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 31, 2021
Obviously, anyone who watched Pitts play at Florida knows damn well what he’s capable of on a football field.
The man is a freak of nature. He’s a legit problem for defenses to scheme around and cover. He’s the size of a tight end but runs like an elite receiver.
4.44u ????
Florida TE Kyle Pitts showing out at pro day
(via @KimJonesSports)pic.twitter.com/UiMcgpfxZS
— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 31, 2021
While Pitts won’t go first or second overall, he’s 100% going to be one of the first guys off of the board.
That much I can promise you beyond any shadow of a doubt. Guys like him come along once every few years.
View this post on Instagram
One team is going to get a hell of a player, and 31 other defensive coordinators aren’t going to be happy about it.