Tight End Kyle Pitts Runs A 4.44 40 At His Pro Day

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - SEPTEMBER 14: Kyle Pitts #84 of the Florida Gators runs with the ball against the Kentucky Wildcats at Commonwealth Stadium on September 14, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts ran an insane 40 during his pro day Wednesday.

According to Field Yates, Pitts ran a blazing fast 4.44 40 during the scouting event. That time will make him one of the fastest players in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Add in the fact he’s 6’6″ and weighs around 245 pounds and you’re going to have a very tough time defending him one-on-one.

Obviously, anyone who watched Pitts play at Florida knows damn well what he’s capable of on a football field.

The man is a freak of nature. He’s a legit problem for defenses to scheme around and cover. He’s the size of a tight end but runs like an elite receiver.

While Pitts won’t go first or second overall, he’s 100% going to be one of the first guys off of the board.

That much I can promise you beyond any shadow of a doubt. Guys like him come along once every few years.

 

One team is going to get a hell of a player, and 31 other defensive coordinators aren’t going to be happy about it.