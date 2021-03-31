Tight End Kyle Pitts Runs A 4.44 40 At His Pro Day

Former Florida tight end Kyle Pitts ran an insane 40 during his pro day Wednesday.

According to Field Yates, Pitts ran a blazing fast 4.44 40 during the scouting event. That time will make him one of the fastest players in the league. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Florida TE Kyle Pitts just posted an unofficial 4.44 40 at nearly 6-6 and 245 pounds. Built in a lab. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 31, 2021

Add in the fact he’s 6’6″ and weighs around 245 pounds and you’re going to have a very tough time defending him one-on-one.

Kyle Pitts’ 40-yard dash clocked in at 4.44u. That speed at 6’6″ and 246 lbs though ???? @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/qjysreMifF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 31, 2021

Obviously, anyone who watched Pitts play at Florida knows damn well what he’s capable of on a football field.

The man is a freak of nature. He’s a legit problem for defenses to scheme around and cover. He’s the size of a tight end but runs like an elite receiver.

4.44u ???? Florida TE Kyle Pitts showing out at pro day (via @KimJonesSports)pic.twitter.com/UiMcgpfxZS — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 31, 2021

While Pitts won’t go first or second overall, he’s 100% going to be one of the first guys off of the board.

That much I can promise you beyond any shadow of a doubt. Guys like him come along once every few years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KP (@kylepitts__)

One team is going to get a hell of a player, and 31 other defensive coordinators aren’t going to be happy about it.