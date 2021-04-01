Georgia And Louisville Schedule Home-And-Home Football Series

Georgia and Louisville have scheduled a home-and-home football series.

The Bulldogs and Cardinals will play twice in the coming years. The first game will be September 19, 2026 in Louisville, Kentucky. The second game will go down in Athens September 18, 2027. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

I knock SEC scheduling a decent amount because I truly believe it’s pathetic at times. In a normal year, SEC teams play eight conference games and a bunch of cupcakes in the non-conference slate.

It’s a joke and it needs to end.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

However, if I’m going to knock the SEC on a regular basis, then I also have to give the conference and league members credit when they deserve it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

While Louisville certainly isn’t a powerhouse program, they’re a solid opponent and the Cardinals are much more respectable than some directional school or G5 program.

If you want to be taken seriously in the playoff era, then you need a solid non-conference slate. Playing other P5 teams is a great way to get the job done.

Plus, fans want to see major non-conference games. It’s what we crave, and Louisville and Georgia fans are now going to get it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgia Football (@georgiafootball)

It should be a fun series in a few years!