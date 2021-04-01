Gonzaga Leads The National Title Odds Heading Into The Final Four

Oddsmakers still believe Gonzaga will cut down the nets at the end of the NCAA Tournament.

In the latest odds ahead of the Final Four starting Saturday, Gonzaga is at -250 to win March Madness. Baylor is at +230, Houston is third at +500 and UCLA is an incredibly distant fourth at +1600. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The first game starts Saturday at 5:14 EST on CBS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gonzaga Men’s Basketball (@zagmbb)

I understand why Gonzaga is the favorite. They’re undefeated, have been the top-ranked team all year and have tons of talent all over the court.

Picking the Bulldogs is obviously a very easy and safe decision.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gonzaga Men’s Basketball (@zagmbb)

However, let’s not count out Baylor while we’re here. The Bears have also looked damn good throughout the tournament.

Even when Baylor shot poorly against Villanova, the game was still never in doubt. The Bears are the real deal, and are every bit as capable of winning the national title as Gonzaga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Basketball (@baylormbb)

As for Houston and UCLA, I’d like to sit here and say they have realistic paths, but we all know they don’t, especially the Bruins.

At this point, both squads should be happy to be here because I’m not sure either will hang around for long in their Final Four matchups.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Houston Men’s Basketball (@uhcougarmbk)

Let us know in the comments who you’re picking to win it all now that there are only four teams left!