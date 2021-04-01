Kendall Jenner Files Restraining Order Against Alleged Nude Trespasser

Kendall Jenner filed for a restraining order against an alleged nude trespasser who showed up at her pool ready for a swim while she was at home.

A judge granted the 25-year-old model temporary protection Thursday against 27-year-old Shaquan King, who reportedly got into her property, stripped down to nothing and got into her pool before security detained him, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. (RELATED: Kendall Jenner’s Alleged Stalker Was Just Deported By ICE)

Aafter the man was detained by her security the police were called, he was arrested and booked into jail, the outlet noted. He was then released several hours later due to COVID-19 protocols at the jail.

The court documents also reportedly said that after King was released from police custody he showed up at the home of Kendall’s sister , Kylie Jenner, and was allegedly arrested for felony stalking.

The restraining order not only protects Kendall, but also reportedly extends to protect her sister Kylie and their mom, Kris Jenner. King must stay at least 100 yards away from any of them.

It comes following reports the supermodel had increased her armed security and has left her home, which is in a gated community, due to so many breeches to her home.

TMZ previously noted that Kendall’s attorney got a temporary restraining order against a different man who told police he planned to shoot Kendall and then commit suicide.

In 2018, another alleged stalker showed up on her property multiple times. Kendall got a restraining order against him, and he was subsequently arrested and deported to Canada.