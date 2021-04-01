Plane Crashes Into Sea And Kills 2 After Gender Reveal Stunt Goes Wrong 

A plane crashed into the sea killing two people after performing a gender reveal stunt, according to The Washington Post.
Family watched as the plane released a pink cloud of smoke into the air and then crashed into the Nichupté Lagoon, off the coast of Cancún, just seconds later.
A 30-second video, translated by The Washington Post, shows the entire accident.
The video shows the gender reveal plane flying near Isla Dorada and a man unknowingly predicting a plane crash would occur, according to The Washington Post.
“As long as it does not fall on us,” the man joked referencing the aircraft, according to The Washington Post.
When the pink cloud of smoke was released, the video shows a woman shouting, “It’s a girl.” Nearly seconds later, the plane is shown falling into the lagoon and the people scream in fear, according to The Washington Post.
“No way!” a man said in Spanish with an obscenity, according to The Washington Post. “It went into the water.”
The pilot and co-pilot were both killed in the crash, according to authorities, and an investigation into the cause of the crash is in the process. The names of the victims have not yet been released. (RELATED: Woman Who Made Gender Reveal Party’s A Thing, Says ‘Stop Having These Stupid Parties’ After Wildfire Breaks Out)
The National Guard and Municipal Police led a rescue mission on Tuesday to the plane, which was about 300 yards from the shore, according to Quequi and translated by The Washington Post.
A father-to-be was killed in February after a gender reveal device exploded as he was assembling it. A “smoke generating pyrotechnic device” used for a gender reveal party in 2020 caused a wildfire in California.