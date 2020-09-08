Woman Who Made Gender Reveal Party’s A Thing, Says ‘Stop Having These Stupid Parties’ After Wildfire Breaks Out

A woman known for popularizing gender reveal parties said it’s time to “stop having these stupid parties” after a massive wildfire broke out from one in Southern California.

“Stop having these stupid parties,” blogger Jenna Karvunidis wrote on Facebook after more than 7,500 acres were burned in the San Bernadino County from a pryotechnic device. The comments were noted by KESQ.com in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Border Patrol Agent’s Gender Reveal Party Started Massive 47,000 Acre Wildfire)

“For the love of God, stop burning things down to tell everyone about your kid’s penis,” she added. “No one cares but you.”

This week, as more than 7,000 acres in California were burned after a gender reveal led to a massive wildfire, blogger Jenna Karvunidis — who is largely credited for creating the gender reveal party — took to Facebook to condemn the over-the-top events https://t.co/1gR7X6oYsV — CNN (@CNN) September 7, 2020

The blogger continued, “It was 116 degrees in Pasadena yesterday and this tool thought it would be smart to light a fire about his kid’s dick.Toxic masculinity is men thinking they need to explode something because simply enjoying a baby party is for sissies.” (RELATED: Wildfires, Blackouts And High Gas Prices: Californians Fight Familiar Foes Amid Pandemic)

Karvunidis also said she’s been getting “hate messages.”

“Excuse me for having a cake for my family in 2008. Just because I’m the gender reveal inventor doesn’t mean I think people should burn down their communities. STOP,” she wrote in her Facebook post.

CAL FIRE Law Enforcement has determined the El Dorado Fire, burning near Oak Glen in San Bernardino County, was caused by a smoke generating pyrotechnic device, used during a gender reveal party. The fire began at… https://t.co/w62ZRuBdNJ — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) September 7, 2020

Speaking to NPR last year, Jenna talked about the trend she created which became popular and said “I just thought it would be really fun for everybody in the whole family to find out.”