REPORT: Texas Hires Chris Beard As The New Basketball Coach Of The Longhorns

Chris Beard is reportedly the new basketball coach at the University of Texas.

According to Jeff Goodman, the Texas Tech coach is leaving the Red Raiders to take the same position with the Longhorns.

The Longhorns have been searching for a new coach ever since Shaka Smart left for Marquette.

BREAKING: Texas is hiring Texas Tech coach Chris Beard, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 1, 2021

This is obviously a terrific hire for Texas. Chris Beard went to school at Texas, and has done an incredible job in his time at Texas Tech. Took the Red Raiders to a national title game, and an Elite Eight appearance. https://t.co/wFHJEenSkO — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 1, 2021

This is the definition of a homerun hire for the Longhorns. Chris Beard is one of the best coaches in all of college basketball.

Not only is he a great coach, but he’s won a ton of games at Texas Tech, which is a notoriously difficult job.

Yet, Beard has figured out a way to get the job done.

Now, he’ll take his talents to Austin and attempt to restore glory to the Longhorns. In terms of options on the table, I think it’s safe to say Beard was the best option.

Congratulations to all the Texas fans out there. Today is a great day for the Longhorns.