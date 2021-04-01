Smugglers Drop Toddlers Over Border Wall, Leaving Them To Fend For Themselves

U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued two female toddlers Tuesday who were dropped over the border wall just west of Mt. Cristo Rey, according to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

An agent at the Santa Teresa station was using camera technology when they saw a smuggler drop two Ecuadorian children, ages three and five, over a 14-foot high border wall, CBP said. As soon as both girls were over the wall, the smugglers quickly disappeared, leaving the two children alone.

Smugglers, under cover of night, scaled a 14 ft. border barrier and cruelly dropped 2 young children in the middle of the New Mexico desert. The girls, ages 3 & 5, were left miles from the nearest residence. Thank you STN Agents for rescuing these children! @CBP @CBPWestTexas pic.twitter.com/U91y2g8Lk1 — Gloria I. Chavez (@USBPChiefEPT) March 31, 2021

Santa Teresa agents were dispatched to the scene of the incident and found both children alive and “alert,” according to CBP. (RELATED: Biden Admin Border Official Dodges Question About Sending Migrant Children Back Home)

The children were taken to the Santa Teresa Border Patrol Station for evaluation and were then transported to a local hospital. Both girls were medically cleared and remain in Border Patrol custody as they await placement by Health and Human Services, according to CBP.

“I’m appalled by the way these smugglers viciously dropped innocent children from a 14-foot border barrier last night,” El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez said. “If not for the vigilance of our Agents using mobile technology, these two tender-aged siblings would have been exposed to the harsh elements of desert environment for hours.”

Chavez said CBP is working with law enforcement agents to find the smugglers and “hold them accountable.”

CBP encountered more than 9,000 unaccompanied minors at the border in February.

Migrant children have flooded the border, with a processing facility in Donna, Texas, holding more than 4,000 migrants of which 3,400 are unaccompanied minors, NBC News reported. The facility is only meant to hold 250, according to the report.