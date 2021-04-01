Todd McShay Has The 49ers Drafting Mac Jones 3rd Overall In His Latest Mock Draft

ESPN draft expert Todd McShay thinks the San Francisco 49ers are gunning for Mac Jones.

The 49ers sent shockwaves through the NFL when they recently traded with the Dolphins to move up to the third pick, and we all immediately knew the move was done to find a new quarterback.

In his mock draft released Thursday morning, McShay has the 49ers selecting former Alabama star Mac Jones.

Moving up all the way to three to grab Mac Jones seems borderline insane to me, and I say that as someone who actually thinks Jones is a solid quarterback.

I think Mac Jones has a very bright future in the NFL, but the 49ers could have gotten him further down the board.

Moving up to three to grab the Heisman finalist is the definition of a reach.

That’d make perfect sense in my mind for Fields, who McShay has going 11th to New England, or maybe Trey Lance.

Mac Jones just doesn’t have the ceiling in my mind to justify going third overall.

Of course, we’re still several weeks out and things will change. I just know it’ll be the definition of bold if Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers take Jones third overall.