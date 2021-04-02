Minnesota Wild Goalie Cam Talbot Makes A Pair Of Awesome Saves Against The Knights

Minnesota Wild goalie Cam Talbot was in rare form during a 3-2 Thursday night win over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Talbot pulled off two awesome saves, and both of them will be contenders for save of the year in the NHL this season.

On one of the saves, Talbot gloved one during a two-on-one with the net incredibly exposed.

On the other save, which was arguably even more impressive, Talbot batted the puck away from a literal wide open net with the tip of his stick.

Watch the awesome moment unfold below.

Are you serious, Cam Talbot? pic.twitter.com/hnoNNQbChN — Bally Sports North (@BallySportsNOR) April 2, 2021

Nothing gets the blood pumping like a great save in the NHL and Talbot gave hockey fans an insane pair Thursday night.

There’s no reason for him to have saved either of those shots, but he managed to keep both of them out of the net.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnesota Wild (@minnesotawild)

We’re still going to see some more awesome saves this season, but I’m not sure how many games will have two saves of this caliber.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnesota Wild (@minnesotawild)

Props to Talbot for being a brick wall Thursday night!

