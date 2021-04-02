‘Pretentious Virtue Signalling’: Greg Gutfeld Mocks Decision By MLB To Move All Star Game Over Georgia Voting Law

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld dismissed a decision by Major League Baseball (MLB) to move the All Star Game from Atlanta over Georgia’s new election law as “pretentious virtue signalling.”

“It is awesome watching Major League Baseball pull this pretentious virtue signalling when all major league baseball platforms for the All Star Game, fans can vote five times over a 24-hour period,” Gutfeld noted on Fox News’ “The Five.”

WATCH:

“So you want to talk about corruption? Look in the mirror, Major League Baseball. Look how you do your voting for all stars,” he continued. (RELATED: ‘Biden’s Credibility Is In Tatters’: Newt Gingrich Says Biden Needs To Apologize For ‘Lies’ About Georgia Election Law)

Georgia’s SB 202 became law March 25, in part limiting the number of drop boxes that can be used during an election and requiring voters to have identification whether they submit ballots in person or by mail. President Joe Biden criticized the legislation in a written statement, claiming, “among the outrageous parts of this new state law, it ends voting hours early so working people can’t cast their vote after their shift is over.”

Gutlfeld insisted the league made the decision to distract attention from its financial interests in China. “If you can buy off the woke with this type of virtue signalling, it makes them feel good. It makes the woke feel so good that they really don’t care about the slave labor, right? It doesn’t really bother them.”

He suggested MLB would be able to subdue “these kind of attention-seeking, short attention span activists” by opposing the election law so they wouldn’t be challenged on “the bigger issues.”

But Gutfeld said the the election law itself was not disenfranchising anyone and opposing it does not in any way promote better democratic practices in the country.

“You can’t just vote by any way that you think fit. There are guidelines there to vote. You can’t vote by shouting out the preferred candidate from your moving car, right? You have to have restrictions, restrictions enable the freedoms, right, from corruption by being transparent,”Gutfeld said. (RELATED: ‘Jim Crow 2.0’: Critics Compare Georgia’s Voting Integrity Bill To Racial Segregation)

The Washington Post awarded Biden with “Four Pinocchios” for his claim Tuesday that it hurt working class voters.

Biden also said the Georgia law was “Jim Crow in the 21st century,” in reference to the notorious segregation laws that prevailed throughout the south until the mid-1960s.