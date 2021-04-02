EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Watch Our Footage Of The Capitol Hill Aftermath

Watch the aftermath of the U.S. Capitol attack that killed one Capitol Police officer and injured another after a suspect rammed a vehicle into a barricade outside the Capitol building Friday afternoon.
Current scene outside the #Capitol, multiple officers have reportedly been injured when a vehicle rammed into a checkpoint pic.twitter.com/5krDIgYfJT
— Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) April 2, 2021
Around 50 National Guard move out as lockdown outside US #Capitol complex is lifted pic.twitter.com/2etBfFjVhp
— Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) April 2, 2021