REPORT: Chris Beard’s Contract With Texas Is Worth $35 Million

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 04: Head coach Chris Beard of the Texas Tech Red Raiders reacts in the second half against the DePaul Blue Demons at Wintrust Arena on December 04, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Texas basketball coach Chris Beard is reportedly making a ton of money.

According to 247Sports, Beard’s contract with the Longhorns is for seven years and worth a staggering $35 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Roughly 70% of the contract is guaranteed, according to the same report.

 

Beard is getting a bag of money to take over the Longhorns, and he’s worth every single penny at the end of the day.

Texas fans deserve to have a great and relevant basketball team, which hasn’t been the case for years. If paying Beard a total of $35 million gets the Longhorns back to where they belong, then it’s worth it.

 

Beard went to Lubbock and made the Texas Tech Red Raiders a great team and took them all the way to the national title game in 2019.

The man is a proven winner, and Texas is investing a ton of money in him to turn the Longhorns into a winning program.

 

Now, it’s time to find out if he can get the job done. I wouldn’t want to bet against him.