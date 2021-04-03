REPORT: Chris Beard’s Contract With Texas Is Worth $35 Million

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard is reportedly making a ton of money.

According to 247Sports, Beard’s contract with the Longhorns is for seven years and worth a staggering $35 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Roughly 70% of the contract is guaranteed, according to the same report.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Men’s Basketball (@texasmbb)

Beard is getting a bag of money to take over the Longhorns, and he’s worth every single penny at the end of the day.

Texas fans deserve to have a great and relevant basketball team, which hasn’t been the case for years. If paying Beard a total of $35 million gets the Longhorns back to where they belong, then it’s worth it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Men’s Basketball (@texasmbb)

Beard went to Lubbock and made the Texas Tech Red Raiders a great team and took them all the way to the national title game in 2019.

The man is a proven winner, and Texas is investing a ton of money in him to turn the Longhorns into a winning program.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Men’s Basketball (@texasmbb)

Now, it’s time to find out if he can get the job done. I wouldn’t want to bet against him.