Work On Your Putting Game From Home Or The Office With These Stellar Deals

From muggy, rainy days to late-night stays at the office, getting to the golf course can be quite a challenge. But if you want a putt as well as Dustin Johnson, you know that practice is the key to success. So when you can’t get to the green, there are some seriously helpful golfing aids out there that can take your game up a notch from afar.

Check out this stellar golfing practice gear, all on sale for a limited time.

Putt-A-Bout® Golf Putting Mat – $29.95

Whether you’re hanging out in your living room or are on your lunch break at the office, practicing your putt on this 20″ x 96″ mat is a great way to pass the time. Thanks to its lightweight, high-quality make and non-slip surface, it’s about as close to the “real green” as you can get. And with its moveable cup, you can work on different shots and angles, helping you to become a more dynamic golfer.

Get the Putt-A-Bout® Golf Putting Mat for $29.95 (reg. $44).

The Ultimate Putting Studio by PuttOUT – $211

This revolutionary practice tool will help you to significantly improve your putt, and you can work on it from pretty much anywhere. From its pressure putt trainer that helps you perfect your alignment to its pro putting mat designed to mimic medium-to-fast paced green away from the course, this set-up is a game-changer. It even includes a compact putting mirror and three different-sized putting gates.

Get The Ultimate Putting Studio by PuttOUT for $211 (reg. $249) with code GOLF38.

Automatic Ball Return Practice Hole – $24.99

You’re not a dog — so why are you still fetching golf balls while you practice your putt? This amazing tool catches balls then accurately shoots them back at you, never requiring you to run after balls or even bend down to retrieve them. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor practice, this gadget is easy to carry around and battery-powered, never requiring an outlet.

Get the Automatic Ball Return Practice Hole for $24.99.

Golfer Paradise Golf Putting Mat – $76.99

Designed to lie smoothly on any floor, whether it be at home or at the office, this putting mat is an excellent practice tool to use when you’re far from the green. And thanks to its handy alignment guides, target points, and distance markings, you can easily track your progress. It even rolls into a compact carrying bag for easy transporting.

Get the Golfer Paradise Gold Putting Mat for $76.99.

Golfer Paradise Golf Putting Mat (16ft/5m) – $94.99

Unlike its shorter counterpart mentioned above, this putting mat is a whopping 16 feet long, allowing you to really work on your distanced putts. And while this thing is pretty long, it boasts a cardboard cylinder that ensures it lays straight without ever lifting or creasing at all. Plus, its heavy-rubber backing won’t let it move anywhere.

Get the Golfer Paradise Golf Putting Mat (16ft/5m) for $94.99 (reg. $109).

