PREVIEW: Baylor And Gonzaga Will Play In The National Title Game

Baylor and Gonzaga will meet Monday night in the national title game.
TV: CBS
Time: 9:20 EST
Spread: Gonzaga -4.5
After months and months of hype, the two squads will finally play in what is one of the most-hyped national title games in years.
I think it’s safe to say everyone is still coming down off of the high from Saturday night when Jalen Suggs became a hero forever for Gonzaga fans.
It looked like the Bulldogs were in serious trouble when he banked in the game winner from deep.
Gonzaga’s reward for the monster win over UCLA in the Final Four? They’ll now get to play Baylor for the title.
I have no idea what will happen Monday night, but I know I’m excited. This is the matchup everyone was hoping for and we got it.
Also, why the hell is the game starting at 9:20 EST? That’s outrageous for everyone living on the East Coast. Absolutely insane.
