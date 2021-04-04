PREVIEW: Baylor And Gonzaga Will Play In The National Title Game

Baylor and Gonzaga will meet Monday night in the national title game.

TV: CBS

Time: 9:20 EST

Spread: Gonzaga -4.5

After months and months of hype, the two squads will finally play in what is one of the most-hyped national title games in years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

JALEN SUGGS FOR THE WIN ???????????? pic.twitter.com/S8M5RMEpYD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 4, 2021

I think it’s safe to say everyone is still coming down off of the high from Saturday night when Jalen Suggs became a hero forever for Gonzaga fans.

It looked like the Bulldogs were in serious trouble when he banked in the game winner from deep.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gonzaga Men’s Basketball (@zagmbb)

Gonzaga’s reward for the monster win over UCLA in the Final Four? They’ll now get to play Baylor for the title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Basketball (@baylormbb)

I have no idea what will happen Monday night, but I know I’m excited. This is the matchup everyone was hoping for and we got it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baylor Basketball (@baylormbb)

Also, why the hell is the game starting at 9:20 EST? That’s outrageous for everyone living on the East Coast. Absolutely insane.

Still, I’m excited! Let us know in the comments who you think will win!