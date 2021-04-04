REPORT: Random Guy Showed Up To A USC Practice And Started Catching Punts Before Being Picked Up By Security

A random person reportedly crashed a recent USC football practice.
According to InsideUSC with Scott Wolf, a random guy showed up to a Trojans practice with a helmet and jersey made his way onto the field without being caught and started catching punts. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
View this post on Instagram
Eventually, someone realized nobody knew who this guy was and campus security was called to get rid of him.
View this post on Instagram
I’m sure the unnamed guy is going to probably get in a little bit of trouble, but it’s almost certainly going to be 100% worth it just for the story.
This guy will now be able to say for the rest of his life that he successfully snuck into a major college football practice and actually got some reps.
It’s without a doubt one of the funniest things I’ve heard in a very long time.
View this post on Instagram
A lot of guys would kill for the chance to get some reps at a major college football program, and this unnamed guy actually pulled it off.
Major props to this dude for the pure power move.