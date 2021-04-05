Aaron Rodgers Says His Future In Green Bay Is Out Of His ‘Hands’

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t think he has much say in his future.

Nobody really knows how much longer Rodgers will be in Green Bay, but the belief is that the team will try to lock him up for at least a few more seasons. As for how the star quarterback feels, he doesn't think he has much control over the situation.

“I don’t know that a lot of that is in my hands. I guess we’ll just kind of see as we go,” Rodgers said during a recent appearance on SportsCenter.

You can watch his full comments in the clip below.

Aaron Rodgers spoke with @Kenny_Mayne, who asks whether he wants to be a Packer for life. Full interview to air on SportsCenter over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/FES1k2Fgjq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 2, 2021

I don’t see any scenario unfolding where Rodgers is out of Green Bay in the next two years. He was dominant in 2020, and we have no reason to believe the Packers are serious about moving off of him.

Yes, Jordan Love is on the roster, and the team burned a first round pick to get the former Utah State star.

However, you’re kidding yourself if you think the Packers are going to feel forced to play Love. If anything, his presence lit a fire under Rodgers.

That alone was worth the pick even if Love never sees the field.

Trust me, Rodgers almost certainly isn’t going anywhere. Green Bay fans can breathe easy.