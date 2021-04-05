EXCLUSIVE: ‘Lied To My Face’ — Rep. Buddy Carter Sends Letter To Big Tech Asking Why Misinformation Over Georgia Election Law Is Going Untouched

Republican Georgia Rep. Buddy Carter sent a letter Monday to Facebook and Twitter’s CEOs slamming them for censoring election-related information on their platforms, specifically, as it relates to Georgia’s new Election Integrity Act.

The Daily Caller first obtained a copy of the letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, which heavily criticized them for not censoring false information that is related to the state’s new Election Integrity Act. The law implements new voter laws which require among other things that voters provide a photo ID such as a driver’s license when they submit an absentee ballot.

Carter said that the legislation would help expand voting opportunities but that both Facebook and Twitter are allowing posts to stay up where people spreading false information.

“Your companies have taken very public steps, ranging from deplatforming a sitting President to censoring cartoons shared by conservatives, in what you have described as a concerted effort to combat disinformation. I wholeheartedly disagree with any form of censorship on your platform,” Carter writes in the letter.

“However, if you are going to censor information in the name of ‘misinformation,’ it must be done in an impartial manner. Unfortunately, after seeing countless posts with false information regarding Georgia’s Election Integrity Act, it is clear that is not the case. I write today to demand that you immediately rectify this blatant hypocrisy,” Carter continued in the letter.

READ THE LETTER HERE:



Daily Caller Obtained: Rep…. by Henry Rodgers

In a phone call with the Daily Caller, Carter said Zuckerberg lied to his face in a hearing, saying his platform would not unfairly censor conservatives and not Democrats.

“I certainly hope action will be taken by sending the letter. I didn’t send it just to send it. I sent it because I want to see action taken and because I want Mr. Zuckerberg especially to know that he lied to my face,” Carter said.

“He told me during the hearing that we had in the Energy and Commerce Committee that they would apply their rules uniformly, that they would not discriminate against just conservative voices, that they would apply them across the board. And yet they have not done that. I mean, here is Facebook, who is the platform, the sitting president. And yet they are guilty of spreading misinformation and lies about an election integrity law in the state of Georgia that actually expands voting,” Carter continued.

Major League Baseball (MLB) announced Friday afternoon that they will move the All-Star Game and draft out of Atlanta due to the state passing the new election law. (RELATED: ‘Caved To Fear’ — Gov. Kemp Slams MLB For Pulling All-Star Game Out Of Georgia Due To New Voting Law)

Before the announcement, Democratic Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff broke with Biden, saying he won’t support moving the MLB’s All-Star game out of Georgia in protest of the state’s new divisive voting law. (RELATED: Georgia Sen. Ossoff Breaks With Biden Over Baseball Boycott Due To New Voting Law)

Two of the largest companies based in Atlanta, Delta and Coca-Cola, along with a range of other corporations have criticized the new law.

The Daily Caller contacted both Facebook and Twitter about the letter but they did not immediately respond for comment.