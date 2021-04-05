DMX Family Asking For Prayers After Rapper’s Alleged Overdose Leaves Him In ‘Vegetative State’

DMX family’s asking for “prayers” after the rapper’s alleged overdose has left him in a “vegetative state” and he’s “facing serious health issues.”

“We ask that you please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges,” the family of the 50-year-old rapper, born Earl Simmons, shared in a statement to People magazine in a piece published Sunday. (RELATED: Superstar Rapper Lexii Alijai Died Of Accidental Overdose)

DMX’s Family to Hold Prayer Vigil Outside Hospital https://t.co/r386AncLLX — TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2021

The superstar rapper was taken to White Plains Hospital in New York on Friday after he suffered a heart attack following an alleged overdose, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Will Ferrell Shares That Demi Lovato Watched His Movies During Her Darkest Times After Drug Overdose)

Fans are outside and showing support for #DMX! Let’s continue to keep him in our prayers pic.twitter.com/6KkPQFm3xG — BET (@BET) April 4, 2021

“Last night Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home, a statement from the superstar’s family to the outlet read. “At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer.”

Simmons long-time manager, Nakia Walker, told the New York Times the “Ruff Ryder’s Anthem” hitmaker’s currently in a “vegetative state.”

“We’re just praying,” Walker added.

The manager also reportedly told Buzzfeed a similar sentiment that DMX is “still in the same condition — in a vegetative state, [with] lung and brain failure and no brain activity.”