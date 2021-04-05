Golf Pro Jon Rahm’s Wife Kelley Gives Birth To First Child

PGA golfer Jon Rahm and his wife Kelley Cahill announced the birth of their first child Sunday.

Rahm shared photos of his wife and newborn child on Instagram, revealing that Kepa Rahm was born on April 3.

Congratulations to @JonRahmpga and Kelley Rahm on the birth of their baby boy! ❤️️Kepa Cahill Rahm ❤️️ (????: @ jonrahm on IG) pic.twitter.com/lkyrWEzDdu — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) April 4, 2021

“Momma Kelley is doing great and recovering,” the golfer captioned the photos. “Kepa is also in great health. He is 7.2 lb and 20.5inch, big boy from the Basque Country. Without a doubt the greatest day of my life!” (RELATED: Pro Golfer Jon Rahm Makes Impressive Hole-In-One Shot After Skipping Ball Over Pond At Masters Tournament)

Rahm married Cahill in 2019 after proposing to her in June of 2018, Golfweek previously reported. Rahm and Cahill began dating during their time at Arizona State University.

“Last Friday was the best day of my life, it was a dream wedding in my hometown Bilbao with my beautiful college sweetheart and my better half and now Kelley Rahm,” Rahm captioned photos from the wedding on Instagram. “The Basilica de Begoña is a very special place for me and my family so it was an honor to marry her there. Couldn’t think of a better way to end the year!”