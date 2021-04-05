Editorial

REPORT: UNC Will Hire Assistant Hubert Davis As The Team’s New Head Basketball Coach

FORT MYERS, FL - DECEMBER 19: Head coach Roy Williams (L) and assistant coach Hubert Davis of the North Carolina Tar Heels look on during the City Of Palms Classic at Suncoast Credit Union Arena on December 19, 2018 in Fort Myers, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Hubert Davis will reportedly be the next head basketball coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

According to Jeff Goodman, the current UNC assistant is “on the verge of succeeding Roy Williams,” and InsideCarolina reported that university leaders are meeting Monday afternoon to discuss the hiring. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Williams sent shockwaves through the sport when he announced his retirement last week after several decades as an incredibly successful coach.

 

So, it looks like UNC has decided to keep everything within the family by hiring Davis. I honestly don’t know anything about him, but I do know for sure that UNC boosters are way too smart and way too powerful to screw this situation up.

If they’ve signed off on Hubert Davis, then they must be confident in his abilities. Goodman also reported that Davis was Williams’ choice to replace him.

Having said all of that, I really wouldn’t want to be the guy to follow Roy Williams at UNC. We’re talking about a legend in college basketball.

Replacing Williams and exceeding what he did during his career is a borderline impossible task.

We’ll see how he does, but it looks like UNC has their man!