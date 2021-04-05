REPORT: UNC Will Hire Assistant Hubert Davis As The Team’s New Head Basketball Coach

Hubert Davis will reportedly be the next head basketball coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

According to Jeff Goodman, the current UNC assistant is "on the verge of succeeding Roy Williams," and InsideCarolina reported that university leaders are meeting Monday afternoon to discuss the hiring.

Bubba Cunningham swung for the fence and took the temperature of a bunch of the big boys, but none willing to make the move. UNC assistant Hubert Davis is now on the verge of succeeding Roy Williams, source confirmed. Keeping it in the Carolina family. https://t.co/slUweRMeOM — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 5, 2021

#UNC‘s Board of Trustees is holding an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. to discuss “the terms and conditions of a prospective employment contract” for the next men’s basketball coach. Full details: https://t.co/7RH6Xwp4VF pic.twitter.com/Q9qS0LojXU — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) April 5, 2021

Williams sent shockwaves through the sport when he announced his retirement last week after several decades as an incredibly successful coach.

So, it looks like UNC has decided to keep everything within the family by hiring Davis. I honestly don’t know anything about him, but I do know for sure that UNC boosters are way too smart and way too powerful to screw this situation up.

If they’ve signed off on Hubert Davis, then they must be confident in his abilities. Goodman also reported that Davis was Williams’ choice to replace him.

Hubert Davis was Roy Williams’ choice to succeed him, and that went a long way with Bubba Cunningham, source told @Stadium. But there were multiple former players in the Carolina family that felt as though Wes Miller was the better pick for the job. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 5, 2021

Having said all of that, I really wouldn’t want to be the guy to follow Roy Williams at UNC. We’re talking about a legend in college basketball.

Replacing Williams and exceeding what he did during his career is a borderline impossible task.

One UNC source on the Hubert Davis hire succeeding Roy Williams: “It’s done. Just a formality now.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 5, 2021

We’ll see how he does, but it looks like UNC has their man!