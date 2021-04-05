In The Name Of Social Justice, MLB Moved All-Star Game From Mostly Black City To Mostly White City

Major League Baseball is reportedly planning to move the All-Star game from Atlanta, Georgia to Denver, Colorado, over Georgia’s recent election bill, meaning they will be moving the game from a city with mostly black citizens to a city with mostly white citizens.

Atlanta, Georgia, is 51% black and 40.9% white, U.S. Census data from 2019 showed. Denver was 80.9% white and 9.8% black in 2019, according to U.S. Census data. ESPN reported Monday that the All-Star Game would take place at Coors Field.

At least they’re moving from a 51% Black city to a 10% Black city in the name of justice. https://t.co/Mn5SDcP6Kz — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) April 6, 2021

Numerous sources reported that the MLB’s decision to move the 2021 All-Star game could cost black-owned businesses. Nearly 30% of businesses in Atlanta are black-owned, and Georgia will face an estimated lost economic impact of more than $100 million due to the MLB’s boycott of Atlanta, according to the president and CEO of Cobb Travel and Tourism Holly Quinlan. (RELATED: ‘Stop Granting Special Privileges’: GOP Senators Say MLB Shouldn’t Have Antitrust Immunity While It Plays Politics)

The MLB announced Friday that it would be moving the 2021 All-Star Game out of Atlanta in response to Georgia’s voter integrity law.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” said Commissioner Rob Manfred in a statement. “In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help build a future in which everyone participates in shaping the United States.” ”

“We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process,” Manfred continued. “Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”