Aaron Rodgers Says He’d ‘Love’ To Be Permanent Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’

NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers hinted at potentially being the next permanent host of ‘Jeopardy!’ in an interview published Monday with The Ringer.

Rodgers said he would “love” to be the next host of “Jeopardy!” during Monday’s episode, and he already knows how to make it work with his NFL football schedule.

“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it,” Rodgers told The Ringer. “They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay.” (RELATED: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Hit By ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant With Answer During Final Round)

“So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work,” he added. “It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job.”

Being the host of “Jeopardy!” and the star quarterback of the Green Bay Packers sounds like a busy life for Rodgers, who recently got engaged to actress Shaliene Woodley. However, Rodgers really thinks he’d be the perfect fit for the show following the death of the legendary Alex Trebek.

“I’m the youngest of any of the guest hosts, I’d be the youngest host of just about any major game show, I bring an audience from the NFL, and I feel like I appeal to nerdy people, too, because I was a nerd in high school and got caught in that weird phase of wanting to be a jock and an athlete and also really caring about getting good grades,” Rodgers told the outlet. “And at the same time, there’s not many bigger fans of the show than me.”

“I’ve been watching it for years and years and years,” he added. “I respect the show and appreciate the history of it, and also there’s my background of stepping in for a legend and their footsteps. I feel like all that combined makes me a pretty good candidate.”

If we’re going off arguments alone, Rodgers has a pretty good point. He would bring a new vibe to the game show that could revive it after the passing of Trebek. The transition to a new host has to be done well, and I do think Rodgers might be the one that could do that.