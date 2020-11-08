US

‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Dead After Pancreatic Cancer Fight

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek presents the Hart Memorial Trophy during the 2019 NHL Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on June 19, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Virginia Kruta Associate Editor
“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek passed away Sunday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the iconic game show’s official Twitter account confirmed. (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Reveals Impact Alex Trebek Had On His Life In Heart-Warming Moment)

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March 2019, but reassured the audience that he would continue to host the show as long as he was able. “Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years!” he joked.

Trebek won six Daytime Emmy Awards for “outstanding game show host” over the course of 37 years. He even set a Guinness World record in June 2014 for most hosting the most episodes of a game show: 6,829.

The outpouring of love in Trebek’s memory began as soon as the news of his passing broke.