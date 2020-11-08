‘Jeopardy!’ Host Alex Trebek Dead After Pancreatic Cancer Fight

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek passed away Sunday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” the iconic game show’s official Twitter account confirmed. (RELATED: ‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Reveals Impact Alex Trebek Had On His Life In Heart-Warming Moment)

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March 2019, but reassured the audience that he would continue to host the show as long as he was able. “Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years!” he joked.

Trebek won six Daytime Emmy Awards for “outstanding game show host” over the course of 37 years. He even set a Guinness World record in June 2014 for most hosting the most episodes of a game show: 6,829.

The outpouring of love in Trebek’s memory began as soon as the news of his passing broke.

